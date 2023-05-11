Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) shares rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 1,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 14,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Happiness Development Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Happiness Development Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Happiness Development Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,401 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Happiness Development Group worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Happiness Development Group

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

