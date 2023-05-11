Harvest Volatility Management LLC Buys New Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,176 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CSGP. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.10. 86,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,178. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.52. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.