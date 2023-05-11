Harvest Volatility Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,430 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,430 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 18.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.50. The company had a trading volume of 344,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,785. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.81 and a 200-day moving average of $142.23. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

