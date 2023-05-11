Harvest Volatility Management LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 2.7 %

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.13. 1,042,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,642,141. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

