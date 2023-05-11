Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 1,419 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lowered its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total value of $1,591,436.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,034 shares in the company, valued at $49,334,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $43,028.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,114,166.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total transaction of $1,591,436.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,334,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,329 shares of company stock worth $44,910,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.74.

TEAM stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.71. The stock had a trading volume of 311,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,336. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $300.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.23.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

