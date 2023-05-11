Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 42,141 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,141 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 91,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIRI traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.48. 1,792,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,417,729. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

