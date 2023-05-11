Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 843 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 88,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,317 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $9.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $296.03. The company had a trading volume of 146,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,632. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.17 and a 200 day moving average of $266.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $368.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.