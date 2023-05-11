HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,528 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,831 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 0.5% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,190,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,004,602. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $998,649.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,544,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,066,981.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

