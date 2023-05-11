HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $35.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 100.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $35,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $204.24. 851,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,482. The firm has a market cap of $281.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $217.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.26.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

