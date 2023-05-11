HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,083 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after buying an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IWD stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.31. The stock had a trading volume of 385,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,081. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.55. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

