HC Wainwright Boosts 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target to $35.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $18.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.77. 89bio has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,461,538 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $39,999,992.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,081,584 shares in the company, valued at $180,075,740. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $35,280.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,648.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,461,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $39,999,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,081,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,075,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,529,326 shares of company stock worth $41,016,456 and sold 31,261 shares worth $486,210. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 33.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 89bio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 70,489 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

