Head to Head Contrast: ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) and ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.7% of Immunic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of ObsEva shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Immunic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of ObsEva shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immunic and ObsEva’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic N/A N/A -$120.41 million ($3.78) -0.47 ObsEva $20.11 million 0.33 -$58.38 million ($0.92) -0.09

Volatility and Risk

ObsEva has higher revenue and earnings than Immunic. Immunic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ObsEva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Immunic has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ObsEva has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Immunic and ObsEva, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic 0 1 4 0 2.80 ObsEva 0 3 0 0 2.00

Immunic currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,129.05%. ObsEva has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 7,042.86%. Given ObsEva’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ObsEva is more favorable than Immunic.

Profitability

This table compares Immunic and ObsEva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic N/A -98.63% -89.62% ObsEva N/A -416.36% -92.01%

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

