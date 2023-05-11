Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 241,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after buying an additional 115,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Healthpeak Properties news, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEAK traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.00. 1,558,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.81%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

