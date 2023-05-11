Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $752,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE DE traded down $6.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $373.84. 524,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,129. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $392.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $110.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.55.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.