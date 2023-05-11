Heartland Bank & Trust Co Makes New $577,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GD stock traded down $3.34 on Thursday, hitting $208.19. The company had a trading volume of 447,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,486. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

