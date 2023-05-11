Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,027 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.8% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.80.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $433.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,618. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.11 and a 1 year high of $438.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $411.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock valued at $403,615,977. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Stories

