Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 434 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co cut its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 460.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 67.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after acquiring an additional 935,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,380,000 after acquiring an additional 770,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,367,000 after acquiring an additional 755,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Arista Networks by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,972,000 after acquiring an additional 700,606 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $139.92. The company had a trading volume of 616,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,219. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.97. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $171.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total value of $1,210,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $2,671,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total value of $1,210,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,333 shares of company stock worth $54,019,455 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

