Hedera Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27.69 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and approximately $27.69 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00055257 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00041002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018594 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001038 BTC.

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,341,221,373 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,341,221,373.03626 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05328501 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $24,531,489.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

