Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CFO Purchases $480,650.00 in Stock

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) CFO Brian Grass purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $480,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,818.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Helen of Troy Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,422. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $211.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HELE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
