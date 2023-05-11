Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Helen of Troy Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ HELE traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.43. 316,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,422. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $81.14 and a one year high of $211.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $480,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,818.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 146.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Further Reading

