Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOMO. TheStreet raised shares of Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.80 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

Hello Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOMO stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $8.56. 1,053,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,029. Hello Group has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $11.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hello Group

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $465.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.50 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hello Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hello Group by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 695,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 290,320 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Hello Group by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,240 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hello Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in Hello Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hello Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. 60.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hello Group

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

