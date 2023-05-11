Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $177.18 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.85 or 0.00017961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $177.18 million and approximately $254,701.93 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00024933 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018472 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,977.57 or 0.99910227 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation.



