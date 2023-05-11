HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.81

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 140377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on HighPeak Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 12.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.51.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.30). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,313,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,744 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 908,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,885,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 159,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 165,665 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

