HighTower Advisors LLC Has $70.34 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 832,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,736 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $70,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.8 %

MS opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.87. The company has a market capitalization of $139.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.