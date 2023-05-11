HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 9,145 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Mondelez International worth $92,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $77.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.26.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

