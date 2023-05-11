Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Update

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Highway from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

HIHO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.00. 1,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,807. Highway has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.

Highway ( NASDAQ:HIHO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Highway had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter.

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

