Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Hillenbrand Price Performance
NYSE HI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.57. The stock had a trading volume of 309,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,770. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $53.54. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.20 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 7.16%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hillenbrand Company Profile
Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hillenbrand (HI)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.