Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

NYSE HI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.57. The stock had a trading volume of 309,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,770. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $53.54. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.20 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 7.16%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hillenbrand Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Hillenbrand by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,516,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after acquiring an additional 131,711 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5,408.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,484,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,983 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,030,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,522,000 after acquiring an additional 143,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 20.4% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 276,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.