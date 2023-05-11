Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Hillman Solutions updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

HLMN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.27. 3,365,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,333. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.55 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Hillman Solutions news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 28,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $230,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 975,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 590.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hillman Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

