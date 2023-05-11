Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on May 11th, 2023

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Hims & Hers Health updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE HIMS opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 6,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $60,404.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,012.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 19,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $229,145.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,816.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 6,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $60,404.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $150,012.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 722,285 shares of company stock worth $8,033,062 in the last ninety days. 35.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Read More

Earnings History for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.