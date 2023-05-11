Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Hims & Hers Health updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE HIMS opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 6,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $60,404.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,012.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 19,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $229,145.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,816.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 6,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $60,404.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $150,012.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 722,285 shares of company stock worth $8,033,062 in the last ninety days. 35.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

