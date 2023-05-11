HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $731.50 million. HireRight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.43 EPS.
HireRight Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of HRT stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 million, a PE ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $18.66.
HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $175.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.03 million.
In other HireRight news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $58,708.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,747,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,341,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,977,469 shares of company stock worth $21,098,096. 13.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
