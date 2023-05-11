holoride (RIDE) Price Tops $0.0267 on Exchanges

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 11th. In the last week, holoride has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. holoride has a total market capitalization of $15.86 million and approximately $81,384.41 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,819.87 or 0.06628723 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00055623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00040023 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018656 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000600 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.02712634 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $72,878.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars.

