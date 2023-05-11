Holowesko Partners Ltd. Has $10.20 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises approximately 4.9% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $10,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.42. 6,936,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,857,076. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $54.30 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

