Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,594 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,497 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises about 1.7% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Cheniere Energy worth $104,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.31.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,112. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.92. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

