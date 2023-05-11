Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $15.63 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Royal Gold worth $15,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,992,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,992,000 after acquiring an additional 135,368 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $134,246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 735,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,048,000 after acquiring an additional 191,036 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RGLD stock traded down $4.37 on Thursday, hitting $135.95. The company had a trading volume of 208,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,410. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.44. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGLD. TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.63.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

