Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $68.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,834,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,952,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day moving average of $72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.