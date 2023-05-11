Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $68.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,834,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,952,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day moving average of $72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.