Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 1,689 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $200.75. 2,316,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,055,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.