Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 5,437 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 215,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $24,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 16,800.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 74.2% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1,131.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at $539,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at $539,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.10. The stock had a trading volume of 161,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,179. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.49 and a 52 week high of $155.36.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

