Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 8,032 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,032 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $54.92. The stock had a trading volume of 691,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.40.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Stories

