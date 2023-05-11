Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,541 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment makes up 0.6% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $35,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 432,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,576 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4,008.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 421,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after buying an additional 411,048 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.20. The stock had a trading volume of 720,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,802. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.33. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

