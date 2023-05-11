Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) is First National Advisers LLC’s 9th Largest Position

First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public makes up approximately 1.9% of First National Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 0.4 %

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.92. The stock had a trading volume of 800,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,018. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average of $103.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

