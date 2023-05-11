Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Raised to $52.00 at Barclays

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s previous close.

HWM has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 222,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 255,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,813,000 after acquiring an additional 64,582 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

