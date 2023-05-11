Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Humana were worth $31,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.37.

HUM traded down $3.04 on Thursday, reaching $526.59. 76,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,497. The company’s 50 day moving average is $507.38 and its 200-day moving average is $512.98. The company has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $410.87 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,779 shares of company stock worth $12,117,856 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

