Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Short Interest Up 284.3% in April

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, an increase of 284.3% from the April 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:HBANP traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.23. 51,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,329. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

