Huntington National Bank Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.3% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $128,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $488.43. 953,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $486.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.23. The company has a market capitalization of $454.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.