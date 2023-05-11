Huntington National Bank Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,941 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $38,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,839 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,219,000 after buying an additional 155,937 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,112,000 after buying an additional 251,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,545,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,385,000 after buying an additional 244,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.80. The company had a trading volume of 170,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,978. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.42. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $131.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

