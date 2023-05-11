Huntington National Bank Has $111.68 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 423,772 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,791 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.2% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $111,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $5,058,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 354,719 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $93,479,000 after buying an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 268,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $70,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $294.68. 799,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $298.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

