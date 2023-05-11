Huntington National Bank Has $55.35 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.09% of Humana worth $55,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Humana by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after purchasing an additional 654,681 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Humana by 5,251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,677,000 after purchasing an additional 460,485 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $151,766,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,742,000 after acquiring an additional 269,890 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Humana stock traded down $2.95 on Thursday, hitting $526.68. The stock had a trading volume of 251,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $410.87 and a one year high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.98.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,779 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,856 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

