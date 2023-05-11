Huntington National Bank Has $75.17 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 743,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,451 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.12% of Fiserv worth $75,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv Price Performance

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.38. The company had a trading volume of 631,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.96. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

