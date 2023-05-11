Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,627 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Emerson Electric worth $50,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight Capital restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

EMR traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.99. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

