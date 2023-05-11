Huntington National Bank Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 551,576 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,280 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $60,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,009. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The company has a market cap of $191.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

